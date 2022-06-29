General Dynamics Wins US Army Competition Process To Provide Enhanced Firepower

by

The U.S. Army has selected General Dynamics Corp GD business unit General Dynamics Land Systems' Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) offering to provide enhanced firepower for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs).

business unit General Dynamics Land Systems' Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) offering to provide enhanced firepower for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs). The Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) award is valued at $1.14 billion.

The highly lethal, survivable, and mobile direct-fire combat vehicle melds recently developed and battle-tested designs to dominate ground threats on the multi-domain battlefield.

The award also includes test support, logistics support, and systems technical support.

Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $219.56 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts