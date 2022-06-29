ñol

General Dynamics Wins US Army Competition Process To Provide Enhanced Firepower

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 11:50 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Army has selected General Dynamics Corp GD business unit General Dynamics Land Systems' Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) offering to provide enhanced firepower for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs).
  • The Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) award is valued at $1.14 billion.
  • The highly lethal, survivable, and mobile direct-fire combat vehicle melds recently developed and battle-tested designs to dominate ground threats on the multi-domain battlefield.
  • The award also includes test support, logistics support, and systems technical support.
  • Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $219.56 on the last check Wednesday.

