Anti-Semitic Pamphlets Targeting Disney Executives Dropped At Homes Across Florida: Report

Homeowners in multiple Florida localities woke up yesterday to bags on their front lawns containing anti-Semitic literature aimed at the Walt Disney Co. DIS.

What Happened: The Miami Herald reported the bags included pamphlets featuring photographs of six Disney executives with blue Stars of David on their foreheads and the word “Jewish” in upper-cases letters under their names.

“Every single aspect of Disney’s child grooming is Jewish,” the pamphlets stated. “Protect your children.”

The literature also included graphics featuring the Star of David and the inverted star symbol of the Church of Satan dyed with the Rainbow Flag colors associated with the LGBTQ community.

The bags, which contained corn kernels to weigh them down on the lawns, were distributed in front of homes in Miami, Coral Gables, Orlando, Fort Pierce and Jacksonville. Local police departments are collaborating in their investigation of the incident.

Why It Matters: The euphemism “grooming” has emerged via radical right-wingers to describe the act of winning the trust of children in advance of sexual abuse. Some advocates for Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that prohibits the teaching about sexual orientation and identity to very young schoolchildren claimed without evidence that opponents of the legislation were pushing a “grooming” agenda.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who was cited in the pamphlet, came out in opposition to the legislation after initially trying to avoid being drawn into the political debate. This sparked a public feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a supporter of the legislation, and resulted in DeSantis hastily coordinating another bill that dissolved Disney’s special tax district status in Central Florida.

The Disney-bashing incident appears to be part of an ongoing pattern of hate crimes. The Miami Herald also noted that anti-Semitic literature relating to hot-button topics including gun control and immigration has also been dropped overnight in Florida localities, although it is not certain whether this is the work of a single organization.

