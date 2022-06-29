US Expands Russian Sanctions With Ban On Gold Imports

- The United States has banned Russian gold imports, increasing sanctions against the country following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
- The official ban on new Russian gold imports comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month.
- Gold is Russia's second most valuable export after energy, and it "rakes in tens of billions of dollars," tweeted President Biden.
- The Treasury also blacklisted 70 groups, many of which are integral to Russia's defense industry sector, including state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and 29 Russians, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- According to data compiled by Adam M. Smith, a partner at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which implements U.S. sanctions, has sanctioned 1,207 entities and individuals since Feb. 22.
