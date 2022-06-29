ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

US Expands Russian Sanctions With Ban On Gold Imports

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 7:39 AM | 1 min read
  • The United States has banned Russian gold imports, increasing sanctions against the country following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
  • The official ban on new Russian gold imports comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month.
  • Gold is Russia's second most valuable export after energy, and it "rakes in tens of billions of dollars," tweeted President Biden.
  • Also Read: Russia Imposes New Sanctions That Include Netflix, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines Chiefs
  • The Treasury also blacklisted 70 groups, many of which are integral to Russia's defense industry sector, including state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and 29 Russians, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • According to data compiled by Adam M. Smith, a partner at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which implements U.S. sanctions, has sanctioned 1,207 entities and individuals since Feb. 22.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews