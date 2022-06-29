Sony Group, Inc SONY has decided to foray into other gaming sector niches, even as the Japanese electronics giant grapples with the PlayStation 5 supply crisis, which is expected to last until the end of this year.

What Happened: Sony is launching Inzone, a gaming gear brand for PC gamers that would sharpen gamer senses and enhance gaming ability.

The Inzone M9 gaming monitor offers 4K resolution and "full-array local dimming" for a high-contrast experience, with a 144Hz refresh rate, Sony said.

Sony INZONE monitor and headsets

Sony also announced an Inzone M3 gaming monitor with a higher refresh rate of 240Hz.

Sony unveiled three Inzone gaming headset variants with superior sound and 360 spatial sound. The Inzone H9 headset has up to 32 hours of battery life, and the Inzone H7 lasts up to 40 hours. The company is also offering the Inzone H3 wired headset.

All three models have a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function that facilitates effortless communication in-game with squad members.

Related Link: Honda, Sony Plan EV Joint Venture To Challenge Tesla

Why It's Important: Sony sees these accessories as offering extraordinary experiences, providing a path to dive into an immersive zone.

These launches are also seen as Sony's endeavor to capture market share in the peripherals market, according to Bloomberg. The Tokyo-headquartered company may want to signal to consumers that it is manufacturing products and games beyond the scope of its console ecosystem, it added.

Price Action: Sony's NYSE-listed shares closed Tuesday's session down 1.49% to $83.19, according to Benzinga Pro data.