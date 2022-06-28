Boston Water And Sewer Commission Picks Stantec For East Boston Sewer Separation Project

- Stantec Inc. STN STN has been selected to lead design services on Phase IV of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission's (BWSC) East Boston Sewer Separation project.
- Phase IV of the project involves separating ~230 acres of combined sewer area, installing new storm drains, updating existing sewers, replacing adjacent aging water mains, and modifying existing regulator structures.
- Stantec team will complete conceptual designs, hydraulic modeling, master planning, and final design documents, including pre-construction services.
- Stantec has partnered with the BWSC for more than 30 years to complete some of Boston's most complex and demanding sewer separation and infrastructure improvement projects.
- Most recently, the company completed work on Phase III of the East Boston Sewer Separation project.
- Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $43.77 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.