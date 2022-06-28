Boston Water And Sewer Commission Picks Stantec For East Boston Sewer Separation Project

by

Stantec Inc. STN STN has been selected to lead design services on Phase IV of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission's (BWSC) East Boston Sewer Separation project.

has been selected to lead design services on Phase IV of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission's (BWSC) East Boston Sewer Separation project. Phase IV of the project involves separating ~230 acres of combined sewer area, installing new storm drains, updating existing sewers, replacing adjacent aging water mains, and modifying existing regulator structures.

Stantec team will complete conceptual designs, hydraulic modeling, master planning, and final design documents, including pre-construction services.

Stantec has partnered with the BWSC for more than 30 years to complete some of Boston's most complex and demanding sewer separation and infrastructure improvement projects.

Most recently, the company completed work on Phase III of the East Boston Sewer Separation project.

Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $43.77 on the last check Tuesday.

