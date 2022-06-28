Needham Remains Bullish On BTRS; Sees Sharp Upside

by

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS and a price target of $8 (53% upside).

He saw BTRS as a leading B2B payments software provider and processing for enterprise and middle-market organizations.

He believes that BTRS' diverse AR automation solutions and large and growing end-market should allow BTRS to generate 20%+ organic revenue growth over the next several years.

He also believes there is significant room for LT margin expansion as the vertical-SaaS model gains scale.

With the shares trading at a discount to a group of payments and financial SaaS companies, he views the risk-reward as favorable.

Price Action: BTRS shares traded lower by 0.95% at $5.23 on the last check Tuesday.

