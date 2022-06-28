Needham Remains Bullish On BTRS; Sees Sharp Upside

- Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS and a price target of $8 (53% upside).
- Last week, Tandon attended BTRS' virtual investor day, where management updated the company's long growth runway and supplied further clarity and confidence in the company's MT and LT financial targets.
- He saw BTRS as a leading B2B payments software provider and processing for enterprise and middle-market organizations.
- He believes that BTRS' diverse AR automation solutions and large and growing end-market should allow BTRS to generate 20%+ organic revenue growth over the next several years.
- He also believes there is significant room for LT margin expansion as the vertical-SaaS model gains scale.
- With the shares trading at a discount to a group of payments and financial SaaS companies, he views the risk-reward as favorable.
- Price Action: BTRS shares traded lower by 0.95% at $5.23 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.