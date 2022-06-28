ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Needham Remains Bullish On BTRS; Sees Sharp Upside

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 3:38 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS and a price target of $8 (53% upside). 
  • Last week, Tandon attended BTRS' virtual investor day, where management updated the company's long growth runway and supplied further clarity and confidence in the company's MT and LT financial targets. 
  • He saw BTRS as a leading B2B payments software provider and processing for enterprise and middle-market organizations. 
  • He believes that BTRS' diverse AR automation solutions and large and growing end-market should allow BTRS to generate 20%+ organic revenue growth over the next several years. 
  • He also believes there is significant room for LT margin expansion as the vertical-SaaS model gains scale. 
  • With the shares trading at a discount to a group of payments and financial SaaS companies, he views the risk-reward as favorable. 
  • Price Action: BTRS shares traded lower by 0.95% at $5.23 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech