ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Piper Sandler Lifts Aspen Price Target By 19% To Reflect His Higher Growth Outlook Post Emerson Deal

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg revisited his segment analysis on Aspen Technology, Inc AZPN to reflect commentary after the Emerson deal, in which AZPN received two new software suites. 
  • Twigg sees the combined company set to grow annual revenue between 9-13%, up from the 5-12% pre-deal, and raised his FY2024 revenue moderately to reflect the midpoint. 
  • He does not expect AZPN to accomplish its longer-term target of mid-teens (~15%) annual spend growth through FY2024. 
  • However, transitioning from perpetual licenses to the OSI suite could be a moderate revenue headwind. 
  • AZPN has indicated that its addressable market has likely doubled post-deal, to around $12 billion. The market likely includes markets where Emerson is reasonably strong, such as pharma, water/wastewater, pulp and paper, and food and beverage, as well as markets directly related to new software suites, such as mining and electrical grid optimization.
  • He saw the near-term end market breakdown as: 40% Oil and Gas; 16% EPC; 18% Chemicals; 22% Power; 4% other.
  • He rated the stock Neutral and bumped the price target by 19% to $189 to reflect his higher growth outlook and better-than-expected sentiment post-deal.
  • Price Action: AZPN shares traded lower by 2.09% at $192.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech