ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Turning Point Brands Partners With Marketing Agency Petalfast For Zig-Zag Brand

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Turning Point Brands Inc TPB has partnered with marketing and sales agency Petalfast Inc. for the distribution expansion of its rolling paper brand, Zig-Zag.
  • Turning Point acquired the license to distribute Zig-Zag in North America in 1997.
  • Under the agreement, Petalfast will provide full-service sales and marketing support to Zig-Zag and its full complement of products in the cannabis retail channel throughout the state of California.
  • "Petalfast has built an impressive platform that clearly aligns with our company's strategic focus to further capitalize on the rapidly evolving cannabinoid industry," said Scott R. Grossman, VP of Corporate Development.
  • Turning Point is a manufacturer and distributor of consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables.
  • Price Action: TPB shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $29.94 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap