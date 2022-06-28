Turning Point Brands Partners With Marketing Agency Petalfast For Zig-Zag Brand

by

Turning Point Brands Inc TPB has partnered with marketing and sales agency Petalfast Inc. for the distribution expansion of its rolling paper brand, Zig-Zag.

Under the agreement, Petalfast will provide full-service sales and marketing support to Zig-Zag and its full complement of products in the cannabis retail channel throughout the state of California.

"Petalfast has built an impressive platform that clearly aligns with our company's strategic focus to further capitalize on the rapidly evolving cannabinoid industry," said Scott R. Grossman, VP of Corporate Development.

Turning Point is a manufacturer and distributor of consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables.

Price Action: TPB shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $29.94 on the last check Tuesday.

