Walgreens Retains Boots Business Ownership Amid Market Instability

by

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA has decided to retain its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership.

has decided to retain its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership. The decision marks the conclusion of the review that began in January.

conclusion of the review that began in January. The discussions Walgreens had with potential buyers did not yield expected results as the recent market instability severely impacted the financial availability of the buyers.

"It is an exciting time for these businesses, which are uniquely positioned to continue to capture future opportunities presented by the growing healthcare and beauty markets," said CEO Rosalind Brewer.

Walgreens is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company with about 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Price Action: WBA shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $42.48 on the last check Tuesday.

WBA shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $42.48 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.