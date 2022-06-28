Walgreens Retains Boots Business Ownership Amid Market Instability

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA has decided to retain its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership.
- The decision marks the conclusion of the review that began in January.
- The discussions Walgreens had with potential buyers did not yield expected results as the recent market instability severely impacted the financial availability of the buyers.
- "It is an exciting time for these businesses, which are uniquely positioned to continue to capture future opportunities presented by the growing healthcare and beauty markets," said CEO Rosalind Brewer.
- Walgreens is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company with about 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.
- Price Action: WBA shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $42.48 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
