Walgreens Retains Boots Business Ownership Amid Market Instability

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 10:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA has decided to retain its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership.
  • The decision marks the conclusion of the review that began in January.
  • The discussions Walgreens had with potential buyers did not yield expected results as the recent market instability severely impacted the financial availability of the buyers.
  • "It is an exciting time for these businesses, which are uniquely positioned to continue to capture future opportunities presented by the growing healthcare and beauty markets," said CEO Rosalind Brewer.
  • Walgreens is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company with about 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.
  • Price Action: WBA shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $42.48 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews