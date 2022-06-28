Why Wynn Resorts Stock Is Rising

Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares are trading higher Tuesday alongside several casino companies with exposure to Macau after China eased quarantine rules for international travelers.

According to several reports, China cut the quarantine period for international travelers to ten days. International travelers will have to quarantine for seven days in a centralized facility upon arrival in China, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Travelers will then spend three additional days of quarantine at home before being cleared.

Previously, international travelers arriving in China were forced to spend two to three weeks in centralized quarantine. China also cut quarantine restrictions to ten days for those exposed to COVID-19 within the country.

WYNN Price Action: Wynn has traded between $125.17 and $50.20 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.66% at $61.53 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Jay George from Pixabay.