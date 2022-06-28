Toshiba Shareholders Vote Activist Investors To Board

- Toshiba Corp TOSBF TOSYY reported results from the shareholders' meeting, where members from activist hedge funds were elected to the board.
- Elliott Management's Nabeel Bhanji and Farallon Capital Management's Eijiro Imai were elected as board members, Reuters reported.
- Akihiro Watanabe, an executive from investment bank Houlihan Lokey, becomes the board chairman.
- The report added that external director Mariko Watahiki, who opposed the election of activist investors, resigned after the vote.
- The inclusion assumes significance as the multinational corporation explores proposals for privatization.
- Recently, Toshiba said it had received eight buyout proposals to go private.
- Price Action: TOSYY shares closed lower by 0.61% at $21.08 on Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementMedia