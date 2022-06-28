ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ahead Of Investor Deep Dive Event, Credit Suisse Fined For Cocaine Money Laundering Case: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 7:22 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Credit Suisse has been involved in several scandals and mishaps in recent years
  • The bank outlines advances to strengthen its risk management framework
Ahead Of Investor Deep Dive Event, Credit Suisse Fined For Cocaine Money Laundering Case: Report

Credit Suisse Group AG CS will hold an Investor Deep Dive event today to inform investors about its key priorities and achievements across the Risk, Compliance & Technology & Operations functions, and the Wealth Management business.

“Despite the challenging market environment, we remain firmly focused on executing our strategic plan during the transition year 2022 and reinforcing our risk culture – crucially, while staying close to our clients,” said Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein.

“At the same time, we are continuing to drive the bank’s digital transformation, which is key to building a robust, scalable, and agile organization that is fit for the future,” he added.

In its presentation to investors, the bank outlined how the Archegos collapse highlighted weaknesses in its risk management, where “outcome substantially deviated from historical performance.” 

The presentation also detailed recalibrated aggregate risk profile to reduce exposure to higher-risk market areas. Credit Suisse also plans to achieve CHF 200 million in cost savings in 2022 and 2023, with a further 400 million francs in the medium-term.

CNBC writes that scandals have led some shareholders to call for a change in leadership only two years since Gottstein took over from former CEO Tidjane Thiam, who resigned after protracted spying.

However, Chairman Axel Lehmann told CNBC in May that CEO Thomas Gottstein has the board’s full backing to continue with the “rebuilding” of the company.

Separately, Credit Suisse was found guilty and fined for involvement in money laundering related to a Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang between 2004 and 2008. It was fined around £1.7 million and ordered to pay £15 million to the Swiss government.

The bank denies wrongdoing and said it would appeal against the ruling.

Price Action: CS shares are up 1.34% at $6.03 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsLegalGeneral