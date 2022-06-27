Ameren Acquires Huck Finn Solar Project In Missouri

by

EDF Renewables North America and Ameren Corp's AEE subsidiary Ameren Missouri have established an agreement for Huck Finn Solar Project.

Ameren will acquire, after construction, the 200 megawatt (MWac) / 270 MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

Developed by EDF Renewables, Huck Finn Solar is expected to create more than 250 jobs at peak construction. Once operational in late 2024, the project is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties.

EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.

"The facility is a step-change for solar generation in Missouri and is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri's largest existing solar facility. With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024," commented Mark Birk, Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri.

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of ~40,000 homes.

Price Action: AEE shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $88.85 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company

