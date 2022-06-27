Thor Industries Boosts Stock Buyback Program

by

Thor Industries Inc THO Board of Directors has increased the share repurchase authorization to $600 million.

Board of Directors has increased the share repurchase authorization to $600 million. Under its $250 million prior authorization scheduled through December 21, 2024, the company had $151.68 million remaining as of June 24, 2022.

The company's new plan calls for the repurchase of an additional $448.32 million of shares through July 31, 2025, bringing the total authorization to $600 million and extending the duration of the program by approximately seven months.

The company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means.

Thor held $331.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Last week, THO Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on July 19, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022.

Price Action: THO shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $79.55 on the last check Monday.

