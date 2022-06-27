ñol

Thor Industries Boosts Stock Buyback Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 3:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Thor Industries Inc THO Board of Directors has increased the share repurchase authorization to $600 million.
  • Under its $250 million prior authorization scheduled through December 21, 2024, the company had $151.68 million remaining as of June 24, 2022.
  • The company's new plan calls for the repurchase of an additional $448.32 million of shares through July 31, 2025, bringing the total authorization to $600 million and extending the duration of the program by approximately seven months.
  • The company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means.
  • Thor held $331.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Last week, THO Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on July 19, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022.
  • Price Action: THO shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $79.55 on the last check Monday.

