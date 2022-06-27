ñol

Amesite Expands Capabilities With Advanced Version Of AI-Driven Online Learning Platform

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 1:08 PM | 2 min read

Amesite Inc., AMST announced the expansion of its capabilities to serve larger entities, with the launch of Version 5.0 of its AI-driven online learning platform.

“According to the Department of Labor, there are more than 65,000 medium and large companies with over 250 employees in the U.S. Our platform is now an out-of-the-box solution for the enterprises that are onboarding, training, and upskilling large numbers of workers,” commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder, and CEO of Amesite. “Our larger customers have told us their needs and we listened – and now we're delighted to be able to offer our proven, advanced features to the biggest markets in ed-tech.”

Version 5.0 of the Amesite Learning Community EnvironmentSM (LCE SM) delivers features and service attributes that offer scalability, security, flexibility and the ability to sell learning products:

  • Scale – Amesite can meet the needs of 65k+ medium and large businesses across the U.S.
  • eCommerce Ecosystem Solution – Customers can sell courses to Learners on a single branded, online platform that delivers proprietary, custom or third-party content
  • Best-in-Class Security – Customers get security and data privacy out-of-the-box
  • Streamlined Deployment – Customers can launch a fully branded LCESM in just 24h
  • Flexibility – Customers can offer courses that are branded differently, enabling different parts of an organization to deliver on their own sub-brands
  • Onboarding Pre-Enrollment – Learners are registered and enrolled in a simple, intuitive process that makes deployment easy

The company aims to serve the incredible need for U.S. and Global upskilling. According to Statista, the U.S. workplace training industry was valued at approximately $165 billion in 2020. Global Market Insights expects eLearning revenue to reach $1T by 2028.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AmesitePartner ContentNewsPenny Stocks