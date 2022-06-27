Luminar Technologies Joins Russell 2000 Index

by

has officially joined the U.S. Russell 2000 Index, effective June 27, 2022. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

About 30 million shares of Luminar's stock are expected to be purchased and held by associated indices.

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider.

Price Action: LAZR shares are trading lower by 3.60% at $7.22 on the last check Monday.

