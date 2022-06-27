ñol

Luminar Technologies Joins Russell 2000 Index

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 1:03 PM | 29 seconds read
  • Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR has officially joined the U.S. Russell 2000 Index, effective June 27, 2022.
  • Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.
  • About 30 million shares of Luminar's stock are expected to be purchased and held by associated indices.
  • Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider.
  • Price Action: LAZR shares are trading lower by 3.60% at $7.22 on the last check Monday.

