Luminar Technologies Joins Russell 2000 Index

- Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR has officially joined the U.S. Russell 2000 Index, effective June 27, 2022.
- Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.
- About 30 million shares of Luminar's stock are expected to be purchased and held by associated indices.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider.
- Price Action: LAZR shares are trading lower by 3.60% at $7.22 on the last check Monday.
