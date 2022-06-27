ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Credit Suisse Faces Verdict In Money Laundering Trial: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 7:11 AM | 1 min read
Credit Suisse Faces Verdict In Money Laundering Trial: Reuters
  • Switzerland courts will rule whether Credit Suisse Group AG CS stayed away from stopping purported money laundering linked to a cocaine trafficking gang, Reuters reported.
  • The investment and financial services provider faces charges for allowing a Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to launder millions of euros.
  • The alleged money laundering happened between 2004 to 2008.
  • The report noted that prosecutors seek about 42.4 million Swiss francs ($45.86 million) in compensation from Credit Suisse.
  • The case has garnered huge attention as the government’s action of taking the country’s second-largest bank to court has sent a strong signal to its huge financial industry.
  • Price Action: CS shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $5.99 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalMediaGeneral