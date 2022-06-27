Credit Suisse Faces Verdict In Money Laundering Trial: Reuters

- Switzerland courts will rule whether Credit Suisse Group AG CS stayed away from stopping purported money laundering linked to a cocaine trafficking gang, Reuters reported.
- The investment and financial services provider faces charges for allowing a Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to launder millions of euros.
- The alleged money laundering happened between 2004 to 2008.
- The report noted that prosecutors seek about 42.4 million Swiss francs ($45.86 million) in compensation from Credit Suisse.
- The case has garnered huge attention as the government’s action of taking the country’s second-largest bank to court has sent a strong signal to its huge financial industry.
- Price Action: CS shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $5.99 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.