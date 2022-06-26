ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Said Expects Multiple New Mac M2 Models from Apple in the Coming Months

by Charles Gross, Benzinga Editor
June 26, 2022 10:30 AM | 21 seconds read
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On Report, said he expects these new M2 Macs from Apple, in addition to the two previously announced: 1) M2 Mac mini 2) M2 Pro Mac mini; 3) M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros; 4) M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Gurman said he also expects to see the M2 chip in Apple's mixed-reality headset.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2022-06-26/apple-aapl-plans-iphone-14-apple-watch-series-8-m2-macs-for-2022-and-2023-l4vd5unx

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTech