Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun-Safety Bill Into Law: 'God Willing, It's Going To Save A Lot Of Lives'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 25, 2022 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The law now allows background checks on significant crimes committed by juveniles.
  • The House passed the bill by 234-193 on Friday, including 14 Republicans voting with Democrats.
Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun-Safety Bill Into Law: 'God Willing, It's Going To Save A Lot Of Lives'

Early Saturday morning, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades.  

"God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives," Biden said at the White House as he signed the bill.

"How many times have we heard that -- 'Just do something,'" Biden said while speaking at the White House. "Well, today, we did. So while this bill doesn't do everything I want, it includes actions I've long called for that will save lives."

The legislation came together in the aftermath of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 

Also Read: Senate Negotiators Announce Tentative Agreement On Gun Control Legislation: What's In This 'Commonsense' Proposal?

The House passed the bill by 234-193 on Friday, including 14 Republicans voting with Democrats. The Senate passed the bill in a late-night vote Thursday.

According to the report, the legislation includes provisions to help states control gun supply, and allows background checks on significant crimes committed by juveniles.

The law also provides new federal funding to states that administer "red flag" laws intended to remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

