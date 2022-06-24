Here's When The Tesla Shareholder Meeting Is Happening And How You Can Get Invited

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc. TSLA will hold its annual meeting of stockholders later this year.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led car manufacturer will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Tesla will livestream the event and hold a virtual meeting for shareholders. A limited number of stockholders will be able to attend the event in person, which will be held at Tesla’s headquarters at 1 Tesla Road in Austin, Texas.

Shareholders will vote on several topics and can do so ahead of time either online or by mail. Among the items to vote on are the authorization to raise the number of shares outstanding by Tesla to authorize a 3:1 common stock split.

Tesla earlier this year said the 3:1 stock split “would help reset the market price” and give employees more flexibility in managing their equity. The company said the move could help maximize shareholder value as well.

Related Link: Tesla Seeks Shareholder Approval For 3 For 1 Stock Split

How to Attend: Tesla shareholders, as of June 6, 2022, are eligible to apply to attend the in-person event.

“To maximize fairness, we are conducting a random drawing to determine our stockholders’ eligibility to attend the meeting in person,” the company said.

Shareholders can apply in the drawing up to 11:59 p.m. CT on July 1. Those who won the lottery drawing will be communicated with the week of July 4 and will have to confirm their identity.

Passes to attend the event are non-transferable and no guests are allowed for those who win the drawing.

For those who are not lucky enough to win the raffle, they can still view the livestream event on the day of the meeting.

Price Action: Tesla shares were up more than 4% to $737.64 on Friday, at 10 a.m. EST.