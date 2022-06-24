Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday scooped up more shares in self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP, its third straight buy in the San Diego, California-based startup this month.

The popular stock-picking firm bought 97,523 shares, estimated to be worth $863,078, based on Thursday’s closing price in TuSimple.

The self-driving truck startup’s stock closed 9.5% higher at $8.85 a share on Thursday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $1M More Of This Self-Driving Trucking Firm As Shares Drop 80% YTD

TuSimple went public in April last year and began trading at an IPO price of $40. The stock is down 77.8% so far this year.

Ark Invest owns shares in TuSimple via two of its six exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

The money managing firm held 12.4 million shares, worth $100.4 million, in TuSimple, before Thursday’s trade.

Tesla Inc TSLA, and Nikola Corp NKLA are companies with self-driving truck ambitions that will compete with a host of other upcoming startups in the category including Swedish transport firm Einride.

Photo courtesy: TuSimple