Cathie Wood Adds $863K Of This Self-Driving Trucking Firm In 3rd Buy This Month

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 24, 2022 12:21 AM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday scooped up more shares in self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP, its third straight buy in the San Diego, California-based startup this month.

The popular stock-picking firm bought 97,523 shares, estimated to be worth $863,078, based on Thursday’s closing price in TuSimple.

The self-driving truck startup’s stock closed 9.5% higher at $8.85 a share on Thursday. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $1M More Of This Self-Driving Trucking Firm As Shares Drop 80% YTD

TuSimple went public in April last year and began trading at an IPO price of $40. The stock is down 77.8% so far this year. 

Ark Invest owns shares in TuSimple via two of its six exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ

The money managing firm held 12.4 million shares, worth $100.4 million, in TuSimple, before Thursday’s trade.

Tesla Inc TSLA, and Nikola Corp NKLA are companies with self-driving truck ambitions that will compete with a host of other upcoming startups in the category including Swedish transport firm Einride

Photo courtesy: TuSimple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

