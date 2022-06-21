ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cathie Wood Loads Up $1M More Of This Self-Driving Trucking Firm As Shares Drop 80% YTD

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 10:10 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Cathie Wood loads up about $1.1M shares in TuSimple
  • Stock is trading way below its IPO price last April
  • Ark Invest raises exposure after company announced yet another key exit in two months
Cathie Wood Loads Up $1M More Of This Self-Driving Trucking Firm As Shares Drop 80% YTD

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday further raised its exposure to self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP, its first buy in the San Diego, California-based startup in over two months. 

The popular stock-picking firm loaded up 146,700 shares, estimated to be worth $1.07 million, based on Tuesday’s closing price in TuSimple.

The self-driving truck startup’s stock closed 5.5% higher at $7.3 a share on Tuesday. TuSimple went public in April last year and began trading at an IPO price of $40. The stock is down 80% so far this year. 

Ark Invest owns shares in TuSimple via two of its six exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based money managing firm held 12 million shares — worth $83.3 million— in TuSimple, before Tuesday’s trade.

See Also: Cathie Wood Cuts Another $32M From Tesla Stake — Initiates Position In This Legacy Automaker Instead

The latest purchase lifts Ark's stake in the company, which is developing commercial-ready, Level 4, fully autonomous trucks for customers by 8.9%.

TuSimple shares rose on Tuesday after the company announced the departure of chief financial officer Pat Dillon, whose exit follows a key management reshuffle in March when Cheng Lu stepped down as CEO.  

Wood, a Tesla Inc TSLA bull, has invested heavily in the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company that aims to attain full-self driving capability sometime next year. Ark Invest has also recently started buying shares in General Motors Co GM because of its self-driving capabilities with Cruise.  

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.8M In This Self-Driving Trucking Company As Shares Plunge 38% In A Week

Photo courtesy: TuSimple

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie Woodelectric vehiclesEVsself-driving trucksLong IdeasNewsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsSmall CapTrading IdeasETFs