NV5 Secures $5M In Environmental Consulting Projects

NV5 Global Inc NVEE has secured $5 million contracts to provide environmental consulting services.

A large public school district in Southern California selected NV5 for two contracts totaling ~$3 million to provide asbestos and lead consulting. Both contracts are three-year awards with options for two one-year renewals.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish awarded NV5 a five-year, $1 million contract to provide cultural and natural resources consulting and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance services.

A national grocery retailer picked NV5 to provide environmental site assessments, vapor intrusion monitoring, asbestos and lead consulting, and property condition assessments for new grocery stores across the country. The contract is valued at ~$1 million and has a three-year term.

Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 2.12% at $109.58 on the last check Thursday.

