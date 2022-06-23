What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading flat during Thursday's trading session, higher by 0.67% to $22.70. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher on Thursday after Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would adopt measures to reach its economic targets despite the impacts of COVID-19 measures.

Xinhua reported that in a keynote speech to a virtual BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, Xi said the country will "strengthen macro-policy adjustment and adopt more effective measures to strive to meet the social and economic development targets for 2022 and minimize the impacts of COVID-19."... Read More

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nio has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $11.67.