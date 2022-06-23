Red Robin Gourmet Burgers CEO To Retire At 2022-End

by

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB said Paul Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of his intent to retire at the end of 2022.

Murphy will be assisting the Board in their search to identify a successor.

He will also remain as a special advisor until March 31, 2023, to work with his successor for a smooth leadership transition.

He Joined Red Robin in October 2019 and advised the Board at the time that he intended to serve for three years as a transitionary leader to improve operating execution and overall performance.

Price Action: RRGB shares closed higher by 5.26% at $8.01 on Wednesday.

