Digital Ally Bags Notable Order For Body-Worn Cameras

has received a notable order from the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office (KS) to bolster its deployment of body-worn cameras. The financial terms were not disclosed. The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office ordered an additional 23 FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras and 23 EVO HDs, continuing the recent expansion to their focus on video safety across their patrol units and county jail.

"It's vital that we continue to innovate this critical technology and it's just as important to have great partners like Wyandotte County who work alongside Digital Ally, adopting these new technologies," said CEO Stan Ross.

Price Action: DGLY shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $0.83 on the last check Wednesday.

