Digital Ally Bags Notable Order For Body-Worn Cameras

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY has received a notable order from the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office (KS) to bolster its deployment of body-worn cameras. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office ordered an additional 23 FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras and 23 EVO HDs, continuing the recent expansion to their focus on video safety across their patrol units and county jail.
  • "It's vital that we continue to innovate this critical technology and it's just as important to have great partners like Wyandotte County who work alongside Digital Ally, adopting these new technologies," said CEO Stan Ross.
  • Price Action: DGLY shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $0.83 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsManagement