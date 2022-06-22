ñol

Warner Music Group CEO Plans To Step Down Next Year

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 1:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Warner Music Group Corp WMG disclosed planning for the succession of CEO and director Stephen Cooper.
  • WMG expects the transition to happen by the end of 2023.
  • Cooper has served as CEO since 2011.
  • He will continue to serve as CEO and director until his successor is appointed.
  • WMG reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.376 billion, missing the consensus of $1.38 billion. EPS was $0.18, down from $0.22 last year.
  • Recorded Music revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $1.15 billion. Music Publishing increased 20% Y/Y to $230 million, and Digital grew 8% Y/Y to $931 million.
  • Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased 50 bps to 19.9% due to revenue mix and growth of lower-margin revenue streams.
  • Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 0.90% at $25.16 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTech