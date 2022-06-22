Guess Adopts Matterport's Digital Twins To Enhance Retail Experience

- Guess? Inc GES has adopted Matterport Inc’s MTTR digital twins to ensure brand consistency.
- Guess has used Matterport digital twins or photorealistic digital replicas of stores since 2017 to increase productivity, decrease travel costs, and reduce departmental paper and printer ink costs.
- Guess captures a digital twin of its sample space with a Matterport camera and then shares it with store managers globally to replicate in-person.
- Each digital twin contains Mattertags, color-coded, visual tags anchored to a specific product and embedded with audio, video, or detailed notes to provide detailed instructions for store teams.
- Price Action: GES shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $18.48 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap