Guess? Inc GES has adopted Matterport Inc's MTTR digital twins to ensure brand consistency.

has adopted digital twins to ensure brand consistency. Guess has used Matterport digital twins or photorealistic digital replicas of stores since 2017 to increase productivity, decrease travel costs, and reduce departmental paper and printer ink costs.

Guess captures a digital twin of its sample space with a Matterport camera and then shares it with store managers globally to replicate in-person.

Each digital twin contains Mattertags, color-coded, visual tags anchored to a specific product and embedded with audio, video, or detailed notes to provide detailed instructions for store teams.

Price Action: GES shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $18.48 on the last check Wednesday.

