Guess Adopts Matterport's Digital Twins To Enhance Retail Experience

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Guess? Inc GES has adopted Matterport Inc’s MTTR digital twins to ensure brand consistency.
  • Guess has used Matterport digital twins or photorealistic digital replicas of stores since 2017 to increase productivity, decrease travel costs, and reduce departmental paper and printer ink costs. 
  • Guess captures a digital twin of its sample space with a Matterport camera and then shares it with store managers globally to replicate in-person.
  • Each digital twin contains Mattertags, color-coded, visual tags anchored to a specific product and embedded with audio, video, or detailed notes to provide detailed instructions for store teams.
  • Price Action: GES shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $18.48 on the last check Wednesday.

