Bombardier's Workers On Key Program Vote On Contract Offer Today: Reuters

Bombardier Inc BDRBF BDRBD workers on a key program for the Canadian business jet maker will be deciding today whether to accept a new contract offer or walk off the job, reported Reuters.

According to the letter seen by Reuters, Bombardier had offered its workers on a key jet program a new and final contract that would provide wage raises of up to 18.5 percent over five years.

Rejection of the above deal would lead to a general strike by the 1,800 workers.

Companies ranging from Bombardier to several European airlines are experiencing salary issues with employees as inflation rises, adding to cost pressures and discontent as the summer travel season begins.

Price Action: BDRBD shares closed lower by 9.50% at $18.63 on Tuesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

