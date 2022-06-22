ñol

Bombardier's Workers On Key Program Vote On Contract Offer Today: Reuters

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Bombardier Inc BDRBF BDRBD workers on a key program for the Canadian business jet maker will be deciding today whether to accept a new contract offer or walk off the job, reported Reuters.
  • According to the letter seen by Reuters, Bombardier had offered its workers on a key jet program a new and final contract that would provide wage raises of up to 18.5 percent over five years.
  • Rejection of the above deal would lead to a general strike by the 1,800 workers.
  • Companies ranging from Bombardier to several European airlines are experiencing salary issues with employees as inflation rises, adding to cost pressures and discontent as the summer travel season begins.
  • Price Action: BDRBD shares closed lower by 9.50% at $18.63 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

