Bombardier's Workers On Key Program Vote On Contract Offer Today: Reuters

- Bombardier Inc BDRBF BDRBD workers on a key program for the Canadian business jet maker will be deciding today whether to accept a new contract offer or walk off the job, reported Reuters.
- According to the letter seen by Reuters, Bombardier had offered its workers on a key jet program a new and final contract that would provide wage raises of up to 18.5 percent over five years.
- Rejection of the above deal would lead to a general strike by the 1,800 workers.
- Companies ranging from Bombardier to several European airlines are experiencing salary issues with employees as inflation rises, adding to cost pressures and discontent as the summer travel season begins.
- Price Action: BDRBD shares closed lower by 9.50% at $18.63 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMedia