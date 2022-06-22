ñol

Sabre, Cathay Pacific Airways Extend Partnership On NDC Content

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 5:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Sabre Corp SABR has extended its partnership with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd CPCAF for New Distribution Capability (NDC) content.
  • The partnership will allow Saber-connected travel agencies to access dynamic New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Cathay Pacific through the Sabre travel marketplace. 
  • The deal enables Cathay Pacific to create additional airline retailing opportunities.
  • “NDC is more important than ever as the travel industry seeks to capture the tailwinds of recovery, and 2022 is gearing up to be a key year for our NDC efforts,” said Kathy Morgan, VP, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions.
  • Price Action: SABR shares closed flat at $6.01 on Tuesday.

