Sabre, Cathay Pacific Airways Extend Partnership On NDC Content

by

Sabre Corp SABR has extended its partnership with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd CPCAF for New Distribution Capability (NDC) content.

has extended its partnership with for New Distribution Capability (NDC) content. The partnership will allow Saber-connected travel agencies to access dynamic New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Cathay Pacific through the Sabre travel marketplace.

The deal enables Cathay Pacific to create additional airline retailing opportunities.

“NDC is more important than ever as the travel industry seeks to capture the tailwinds of recovery, and 2022 is gearing up to be a key year for our NDC efforts,” said Kathy Morgan, VP, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions.

Price Action: SABR shares closed flat at $6.01 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.