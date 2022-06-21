ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ormat Technologies Shares Slip On Offer To Raise $350M Via Private Convertible Senior Notes

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 4:35 PM | 1 min read
  • Ormat Technologies, Inc ORA plans to offer a $350 million aggregate principal amount of Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in a private offering.
  • The notes will mature on July 15, 2027; interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2023.
  • The company would grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
  • The notes will be convertible at the option of the holders before the close of the business day immediately preceding January 15, 2027.
  • The company intends to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more initial purchasers or affiliates.
  • Ormat Technologies intends to use up to $25 million of the net proceeds to repurchase shares of its common stock in privately negotiated transactions, a portion to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$221.9 million to fund the previously announced prepayment of its Series 3 Bonds, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: ORA shares are trading lower by 5.28% at $71.00 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsFinancingOfferingsMoversTrading Ideas