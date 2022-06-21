Tantech Subsidiary Wins Six-Vehicle Order

by

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won a new 6-vehicle order.

subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won a new 6-vehicle order. The order for customized, high-end midibuses is expected to be delivered to the customer in Nigeria in July 2022.

Shangchi Automobile's diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5-speed transmission and can seat 11 passengers.

The midibus has features including rear reverse radar, high mount brake lights, power windows, UV glass, and LED lights.

"Demand for our multi-passenger vehicles continues to grow led by multiple very strong catalysts, which include the reopening of the global economy, surging fuel costs, and the desire to reduce harmful emissions," said CEO Wangfeng Yan.

Price Action: TANH shares are trading higher by 30.89% at $0.33 on the last check Tuesday.

