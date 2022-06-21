Carparts.Com Enters $75M Credit Facility Agreement

by

CarParts.Com Inc PRTS has entered into an amended and restated facility in place of their prior credit facility.

has entered into an amended and restated facility in place of their prior credit facility. The agreement provides for a renewed five-year asset-based revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as administrative agent, sole lead arranger, and lender.

The credit facility includes an increased lender commitment of up to $75 million. It allows for an uncommitted ability to increase the ABL by an additional $75 million for a total potential capacity of $150 million. The credit facility is currently undrawn.

Price Action: PRTS shares are trading higher by 7.87% at $8.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.