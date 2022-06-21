ñol

Carparts.Com Enters $75M Credit Facility Agreement

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 12:26 PM | 1 min read
  • CarParts.Com Inc PRTS has entered into an amended and restated facility in place of their prior credit facility. 
  • The agreement provides for a renewed five-year asset-based revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as administrative agent, sole lead arranger, and lender.
  • The credit facility includes an increased lender commitment of up to $75 million. It allows for an uncommitted ability to increase the ABL by an additional $75 million for a total potential capacity of $150 million. The credit facility is currently undrawn.
  • Price Action: PRTS shares are trading higher by 7.87% at $8.22 on the last check Tuesday.

