SeaWorld Entertainment Appoints Michelle Adams As Finance Chief

has appointed Michelle F. Adams as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective June 17. Adams previously served as the CFO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

She replaces Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who previously announced her intention to retire from SeaWorld as CFO effective December 31, 2022, or upon the appointment of her successor.

Adams is a Certified Public Accountant with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Truman State University.

Price Action: SEAS shares are trading higher by 4.82% at $43.26 on the last check Friday.

