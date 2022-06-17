SeaWorld Entertainment Appoints Michelle Adams As Finance Chief

- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS has appointed Michelle F. Adams as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective June 17.
- Adams previously served as the CFO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- She replaces Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who previously announced her intention to retire from SeaWorld as CFO effective December 31, 2022, or upon the appointment of her successor.
- Related: SeaWorld Entertainment Adopts New Buyback Program; CFO Plans To Retire
- Adams is a Certified Public Accountant with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Truman State University.
- Price Action: SEAS shares are trading higher by 4.82% at $43.26 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement