SeaWorld Entertainment Appoints Michelle Adams As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 2:53 PM | 1 min read
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS has appointed Michelle F. Adams as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective June 17.
  • Adams previously served as the CFO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
  • She replaces Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who previously announced her intention to retire from SeaWorld as CFO effective December 31, 2022, or upon the appointment of her successor.
  • RelatedSeaWorld Entertainment Adopts New Buyback Program; CFO Plans To Retire
  • Adams is a Certified Public Accountant with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Truman State University.
  • Price Action: SEAS shares are trading higher by 4.82% at $43.26 on the last check Friday.

