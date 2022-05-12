QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SeaWorld Entertainment Adopts New Buyback Program; CFO Plans To Retire

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 5:56 AM | 1 min read
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS said its Board of Directors approved a $250.0 million share repurchase program.
  • Under the program, the company is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise.
  • During 1Q22, the company repurchased 1.5 million shares, and subsequent to March 31, 2022, it repurchased an additional 2.0 million shares, leaving no amounts remaining under the previous authorization.
  • SEAS held cash and equivalents of $380 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • The company said Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy is set to retire as its Chief Financial officer effective December 31, 2022, or upon the appointment of her successor, if earlier.
  • SeaWorld has retained a recruiting firm to conduct a search for the position. 
  • Price Action: SEAS shares closed lower by 4.86% at $53.60 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacksManagement