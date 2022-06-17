WISeKey Forges NFT Collaboration With The China Museum Of Finance

- Cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY collaborated with The China Museum of Finance to offer Trusted NFTs with the launch of WISe.ART NFT platform.
- The WISe.ART NFT Platform is an Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development available with Ethereum-compatible blockchains.
- The WISe.ART platform will auction a historical NFT of the world's first paper money created in China in 1024 under the agreement.
- The Jiaozi NFT is the digital twin of the world's first government-issued paper currency.
- Carlos Moreira, Chair and CEO of WISeKey, commented, "We are delighted to join forces with the Beijing Museum of Finance and Wang Wei. We look forward to working closely with him and benefit from his expertise as we expand our operations in China and among the NFT Metaverse community."
- Price Action: WKEY shares traded lower by 2.34% at $1.25 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksTech