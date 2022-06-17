Google's Upcoming Pixel Watch May Not Make You Miss Apple's Wearable; Here's Why

Google is reportedly working on at least seven bands for the upcoming Pixel Watch, which was unveiled in May.

On the high-end, the company has a "Milanese-style" band that comes with a woven stainless steel mesh, according to 9to5Google.com.

The strap will match the three Pixel Watch colors of silver, black and gold.

The clasp to close the watch will be similar to the one found on a rival smartwatch manufactured by Apple Inc. AAPL.

Related Link: Good Luck Competing With Apple: Munster Sees Hard Time For Google's Pixel Watch

Google is also working on solid metal bands akin to most Rolex and Omega watches.

For reference, Apple, which introduced its own smartwatch back in September 2014, offers a link bracelet priced at $349.

Google also has two types of leather bands, differentiated by style and shade. Fabric and stretch bands will be less expensive. The stretch band also takes after Apple Watch's braided solo loop model.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, closed Thursday's session down 3.40% at $2,120.67, according to Benzinga Pro data. It opened Friday at $2,122.49.

Photo courtesy of Google.