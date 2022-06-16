ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kratos Secures Contract In Japan - Check Out The Details

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 1:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc KTOS has secured a contract to build a state-of-the-art C-band Geostationary Orbit (GSO) Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Facility. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Kratos is implementing this solution for Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) as part of a collaborative effort with Japan's main satellite operator, SKY Perfect JSAT.
  • Kratos is working closely with SKY Perfect JSAT, the prime contractor coordinating with the Japanese government, to implement the project and host the C-band antennas.
  • "Kratos will help the MIC and regulators around the globe to minimize interference, check licensing and assure the spectrum," commented Susumu Fujimoto, President of Kratos Communications Japan.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 2.61% at $13.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap