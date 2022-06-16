Kratos Secures Contract In Japan - Check Out The Details

- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc KTOS has secured a contract to build a state-of-the-art C-band Geostationary Orbit (GSO) Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Facility. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Kratos is implementing this solution for Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) as part of a collaborative effort with Japan's main satellite operator, SKY Perfect JSAT.
- Kratos is working closely with SKY Perfect JSAT, the prime contractor coordinating with the Japanese government, to implement the project and host the C-band antennas.
- "Kratos will help the MIC and regulators around the globe to minimize interference, check licensing and assure the spectrum," commented Susumu Fujimoto, President of Kratos Communications Japan.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 2.61% at $13.83 on the last check Thursday.
