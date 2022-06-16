Stantec Secures HART Contract Extension

- Stantec Inc STN has been selected to continue construction engineering and inspection services for the east section of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) driverless and electric light rail project.
- The $119 million contract extends Stantec's existing construction and engineering services to HART. It will run until the end of 2026, with the option of a 5-year extension through project completion in 2031.
- Stantec staff will assist with construction management and successful project delivery for HART's construction projects, including the light rail guideway, rail stations, and utility relocation.
- Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 3.61% at $41.94 on the last check Thursday.
