Stantec Secures HART Contract Extension

has been selected to continue construction engineering and inspection services for the east section of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) driverless and electric light rail project. The $119 million contract extends Stantec's existing construction and engineering services to HART. It will run until the end of 2026, with the option of a 5-year extension through project completion in 2031.

Stantec staff will assist with construction management and successful project delivery for HART's construction projects, including the light rail guideway, rail stations, and utility relocation.

