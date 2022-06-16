ñol

ITT Introduces Long-Term Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
  • ITT Inc ITT will be hosting its investor conference today, introducing its long-term financial targets
  • ITT expects revenue growth of 5% to 7%, with an adjusted segment operating margin of 20%.
  • ITT anticipates over 10% growth in adjusted EPS and a free cash flow margin range of 11% to 13%, all based on actual results for the year-ending December 31, 2021.
  • "We are excited to host ITT's first investor conference since 2011. Today we will demonstrate the strength of ITT's market-leading positions in growing end markets and innovations aligned to electrification and sustainability that will drive sustained differentiation in each of our three businesses," commented CEO Luca Savi.
  • Price Action: ITT shares are trading lower by 5.98% at $64.50 on the last check Thursday.

