- Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts and permits are likely to slow to respective annual rates of 1.695 million and 1.780 million during May.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 220,000 for the June 11 week from 229,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index, which fell sharply to 2.6 in May, is expected to rise to 5.5 in June.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
