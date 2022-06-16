Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts and permits are likely to slow to respective annual rates of 1.695 million and 1.780 million during May.

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 220,000 for the June 11 week from 229,000 in the previous week.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index, which fell sharply to 2.6 in May, is expected to rise to 5.5 in June.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

