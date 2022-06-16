Vietnamese automaker VinFast Global on Wednesday announced a limited period promotion for U.S. customers that lets them choose between a complimentary Level-2 home charger or three years of free unlimited public charging.

What Happened: VinFast said its ‘Charged-Up Program’ is applicable for bookings for U.S.-made VF 8 and VF 9 models from May 31 through Sept. 30.

VinFast, which hopes to compete with Tesla Inc TSLA, said customers can opt for three years of complimentary unlimited public charging with ElectrifyAmerica, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America VWAGY.

Customers can also choose to receive one free VinFast Level-2 Home Charger and a $1,200 credit to be applied toward installation by a VinFast service partner.

VinFast is also offering customers who buy VF 8 and VF 9 EVs this year and the next a permanent battery subscription rate for the entire vehicle life.

See Also: This Vietnamese EV Maker Run By A Former Volkswagen Exec Is Eyeing To Take On Tesla Next Year In US Market

Why It Matters: Vinfast is investing up to $2 billion to build an EV factory in North Carolina.

Construction for the first phase of the factory, which will make 150,000 vehicles and EV batteries, will begin this year, and production is expected to begin in July 2024.

The VinFast VF 9 is a seven-seater electric SUV, and the VinFast VF 8, a five-seater electric mid-size SUV.

The company has an office in California and seeks to open 60 U.S. showrooms next year, but aims to sell a bulk of its EVs online.