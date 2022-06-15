HeartCore To Help Advance HR-Related Digital Transformation Initiative For Customers With Latest Service Offering

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR recently announced the launch of its latest service offering, the Human Resources (HR) Digital Transformation Development Service, to help implement and advance HR-related digital transformation initiatives for its enterprise-level customers.

The HR Digital Transformation Development Service is a multi-step, two-month training program where a dedicated HeartCore team will assist clients in revamping their internal processes. The program consists of improving digital transformation literacy for all employees, automating existing business processes, and extracting data points to visualize and explore the latest trends. Following the two-month program, HeartCore will offer a supplementary support service to help clients enhance and leverage their internal team’s technological proficiency to maximize digital transformation in their organization.

“HeartCore has deep experience in supporting its clients with their digital transformation efforts through our robotics process automation, process mining and task mining software,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto.

“After several years of operating within the industry, we have identified that a majority of corporations tend to lack an understanding of digital transformation, and that is why our mission is to help clients optimize operational efficiencies by automating certain key business functions. I am confident that our team of experts will be able to provide clients with world-class service in kickstarting or refining their digital transformation initiatives.”

There can be no assurance that a particular HR Digital Transformation Service client will achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.