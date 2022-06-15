Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For England Export

by

has bagged a repeat order from a long-term customer, which will export to England. The financial terms were not disclosed. The order is for Farmmi's dried Shiitake mushrooms.

dried Shiitake mushrooms. "Our core pillars of product excellence and availability combined with our established global logistics network are enabling us to drive sales," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $1.06 on the last check Wednesday.

