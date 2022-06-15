Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For England Export

- Farmmi Inc FAMI has bagged a repeat order from a long-term customer, which will export to England. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The order is for Farmmi's dried Shiitake mushrooms.
- "Our core pillars of product excellence and availability combined with our established global logistics network are enabling us to drive sales," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $1.06 on the last check Wednesday.
