Ryanair Discontinues Afrikaans Test Following Outcry In South Africa

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 3:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY has eliminated a requirement for South African travelers to confirm their nationality before flying by passing an Afrikaans test following a backlash from South Africans, Reuters reported.
  • Last week, the South African government expressed shock at Ryanair's intention to oblige U.K.-bound travelers with South African passports to take the test, calling the move a "backward profiling scheme."
  • Ryanair does not operate flights to and from South Africa but carries more passengers around Europe.
  • "The South African government have acknowledged that there's a problem with the vast number of false or fake South African passports," the report cited Chief Executive Michael O'Leary.
  • Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $70.82 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia