Ryanair Discontinues Afrikaans Test Following Outcry In South Africa

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY has eliminated a requirement for South African travelers to confirm their nationality before flying by passing an Afrikaans test following a backlash from South Africans, Reuters reported.

Ryanair does not operate flights to and from South Africa but carries more passengers around Europe.

"The South African government have acknowledged that there's a problem with the vast number of false or fake South African passports," the report cited Chief Executive Michael O'Leary.

Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $70.82 on the last check Wednesday.

