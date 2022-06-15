Diana Shipping Sells m/v Baltimore Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel

- Diana Shipping Inc DSX has agreed to sell one of its dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore, to OceanPal Inc., for $22 million.
- The company noted that 20% of the purchase price was paid upon signing the Memorandum of Agreement. The remaining 80% will be paid upon delivery of the vessel in the form of newly issued preferred shares of OceanPal.
- The m/v Baltimore is a 2005-built Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 177,243 dwt.
- Delivery to the buyer is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.
- Upon completion of the sale, Diana Shipping's fleet will consist of 34 dry bulk vessels.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $5.42 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.