Flowserve Bags Contract To Supply Pumps To TMGcore

- Flowserve Corp FLS has secured a contract to provide pumps to TMGcore, Inc., a Texas-based provider of computing solutions specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- TMGcore will receive 5,000 industrial process pumps from Flowserve and AGI Industries, which will be used in various proprietary immersion cooling units built using its science-based approach.
- The Flowserve pumps will circulate dielectric fluids, allowing heat dissipation and server cooling within single-phase immersion-cooled machines.
- Price Action: FLS shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $29.22 on the last check Wednesday.
