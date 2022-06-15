Flowserve Bags Contract To Supply Pumps To TMGcore

by

Flowserve Corp FLS has secured a contract to provide pumps to TMGcore, Inc., a Texas-based provider of computing solutions specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

has secured a contract to provide pumps to TMGcore, Inc., a Texas-based provider of computing solutions specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. TMGcore will receive 5,000 industrial process pumps from Flowserve and AGI Industries, which will be used in various proprietary immersion cooling units built using its science-based approach.

The Flowserve pumps will circulate dielectric fluids, allowing heat dissipation and server cooling within single-phase immersion-cooled machines.

Price Action: FLS shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $29.22 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts