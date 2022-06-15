ñol

Flowserve Bags Contract To Supply Pumps To TMGcore

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 11:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Flowserve Corp FLS has secured a contract to provide pumps to TMGcore, Inc., a Texas-based provider of computing solutions specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • TMGcore will receive 5,000 industrial process pumps from Flowserve and AGI Industries, which will be used in various proprietary immersion cooling units built using its science-based approach.
  • The Flowserve pumps will circulate dielectric fluids, allowing heat dissipation and server cooling within single-phase immersion-cooled machines.
  • Price Action: FLS shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $29.22 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts