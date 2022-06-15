Post Holdings Expands Post Consumer Brands Business

- Post Holdings Inc POST plans to expand its Post Consumer Brands business by investing up to $110 million.
- The company will expand its cereal production capacity at its Sparks, Nevada facility.
- The proposed expansion is expected to provide Post Consumer Brands with additional production volume, address capacity constraints, and reduce transportation costs.
- Project planning and implementation will begin immediately, and after completion, it will create about 30-40 new jobs.
- "Adding capacity in Sparks will help us balance our network geographically and provide us with greater flexibility to best serve our customers," said CEO Nicolas Catoggio.
- The company expects to complete the expansion in 2025, with initial new capacity available late in 2024.
- Price Action: POST shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $77.40 on the last check Wednesday.
