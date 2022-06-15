Post Holdings Expands Post Consumer Brands Business

by

Post Holdings Inc POST plans to expand its Post Consumer Brands business by investing up to $110 million.

plans to expand its Post Consumer Brands business by investing up to $110 million. The company will expand its cereal production capacity at its Sparks, Nevada facility.

The proposed expansion is expected to provide Post Consumer Brands with additional production volume, address capacity constraints, and reduce transportation costs.

Project planning and implementation will begin immediately, and after completion, it will create about 30-40 new jobs.

"Adding capacity in Sparks will help us balance our network geographically and provide us with greater flexibility to best serve our customers," said CEO Nicolas Catoggio.

The company expects to complete the expansion in 2025, with initial new capacity available late in 2024.

Price Action: POST shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $77.40 on the last check Wednesday.

