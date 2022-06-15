ñol

Cloudflare Services Suffer Brief Outage In India

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 9:58 AM | 28 seconds read
  • Cloudflare, Inc NET services suffered an outage in the India region for an hour, the TechCrunch reports.
  • The outage has disrupted several services, including Discord, online insurer Acko, GitLab, and SaaS platform OSlash.
  • Users also faced difficulties accessing Shopify, Udemy, Canva, BookMyShow, and Zerodha, DownDetector disclosed
  • Cloudflare has identified the issue and looked to resolve it.
  • Price Action: NET shares traded higher by 2.75% at $41.95 on the last check Wednesday.

