Cloudflare Services Suffer Brief Outage In India

- Cloudflare, Inc NET services suffered an outage in the India region for an hour, the TechCrunch reports.
- The outage has disrupted several services, including Discord, online insurer Acko, GitLab, and SaaS platform OSlash.
- Users also faced difficulties accessing Shopify, Udemy, Canva, BookMyShow, and Zerodha, DownDetector disclosed.
- Cloudflare has identified the issue and looked to resolve it.
- Price Action: NET shares traded higher by 2.75% at $41.95 on the last check Wednesday.
