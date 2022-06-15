Cloudflare Services Suffer Brief Outage In India

by

services suffered an outage in the India region for an hour, the TechCrunch reports. The outage has disrupted several services, including Discord, online insurer Acko, GitLab, and SaaS platform OSlash.

Users also faced difficulties accessing Shopify, Udemy, Canva, BookMyShow, and Zerodha, DownDetector disclosed.

Cloudflare has identified the issue and looked to resolve it.

Price Action: NET shares traded higher by 2.75% at $41.95 on the last check Wednesday.

