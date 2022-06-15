AECOM Bags Contract From Metro Vancouver - Read More For Details

- Metro Vancouver has selected AECOM ACM to design the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- This new tertiary treatment facility will replace the existing Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- The new plat will serve ~250,000 residents in the Districts of West and North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver, and the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.
- AECOM will provide design completion and construction management services to assist in the project's transition to the new construction contractor.
- Price Action: ACM shares closed lower by 1.28% at $63.99 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.