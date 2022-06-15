ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AECOM Bags Contract From Metro Vancouver - Read More For Details

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Metro Vancouver has selected AECOM ACM to design the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • This new tertiary treatment facility will replace the existing Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant.
  • The new plat will serve ~250,000 residents in the Districts of West and North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver, and the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.
  • AECOM will provide design completion and construction management services to assist in the project's transition to the new construction contractor.
  • Price Action: ACM shares closed lower by 1.28% at $63.99 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts